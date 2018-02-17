Top award for Treatt’s CFO

A Bury St Edmunds business is celebrating after its chief financial officer was crowned Finance Director of the Year at a company awards ceremony.

Richard Hope, who has worked for Treatt – an ingredients manufacturer based in Northern Way – since 2003, bagged the prize at the Grant Thornton Quoted Company Awards on January 31 at The Brewery, in London.

The father-of-two was crowned the winner for his overall control of Treatt’s finances, including cost control, proactive management of debt and equity funding, and the production of transparent accounts.

This also comes after an outstanding year for Treatt in both sales and profits, with sales exceeding £100 million for the first time in the company’s history at £109.6 million, with adjusted profit before tax growing by 45.7 per cent.

The awards, which were organised by Growth Company Investor and hosted by broadcaster and newspaper journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer, were open to more than 1,000 companies which are quoted on the Main Market, the Alternative Investment Market or the NEX Exchange.

Daemmon Reeve, group CEO at Treatt, said: “This award is a significant recognition of both the success of everyone at Treatt over the last five years as well as the important part that Richard has played in that journey. Congratulations Richard.”