Tools stolen in Stowmarket van theft

Police are appealing for witnesses after a variety of tools were taken from a secured van in Stowmarket.

The vehicle, a Fiat van, was parked on Creeting Road East on Monday, March 19, and at around 7.35pm it was entered by unknown means and the tools were taken.

Prior to the incident a silver Vauxhall Vectra was seen alongside the van with an occupant of the car interfering with the van.

Anyone who witnessed the theft, saw the Vauxhall Vectra prior to the incident or has knowledge of the incident should contact Stowmarket police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15094/18 or alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.