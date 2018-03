A car and power tools were stolen in what may be linked crimes in Tostock.

Offenders stole a large number of power tools, including drills, saws and grinders, from a Vauxhall van in Church Road on Monday at about 3.30am.

A short time later a blue Mercedes A Class car KR07CXD was stolen a nearby dealers. Three other cars were entered.

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 14928/18 for the tools or 14919/18 for the car/