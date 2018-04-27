Tollgate Primary School pupils join Bury in Bloom to create new ‘River of Flowers’ at their school

Tollgate Primary School pupils in Bury St Edmunds have been planting a new flower bed at the front of their school.

The easy maintenance flower bed follows the colour and design of the River of Flowers on the Tollgate Triangle and has been designed by Jane Hamblin.

Contractors Proscape removed the former rotting raised bed and installed new sleepers made from recycled plastic.

Bury in Bloom have coordinated the project which has been funded with locality money from Cllr Diane Hind from St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Cllr David Nettleton, from Suffolk County Council.

Mulch was provided by St Edmundsbury and teacher David Morris worked with the children installing a variety of plants.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom coordinator, said: “This project is a great example of the community working together and nearby residents can enjoy the flowers as they can be seen from the footpath.”