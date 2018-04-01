Time to rhyme at care home

Cedrus House residents Jean Brown and Eileen Page with poet Alan Jones
World Poetry Day was marked by residents at a Stowmarket care home through reading, writing and sharing their most-loved poems.

Cedrus House, in Creeting Road East, was visited by poet Alan Jones, who shared his favourite poetry with residents.

Michelle Webster, manager, said: “The residents really enjoyed sharing poems from their past with friends and family, as well as putting pen to paper to write their own rhymes. We would like to say a big thank you to Alan and all those who celebrated with us.”

Residents also discussed their favourite poets, with Rose Milligan coming out top.