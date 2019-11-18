Three players of Thurston Rangers Rugby Club will be taking part in Only Connect on BBC 2 tonight (Monday, November 18).

Matt Ansell, Tom Cadge and Oliver Paxman are collectively known as Eggchasers - and lost their opening round.

Tonight they will face host Victoria Coren Mitchell and opposing team Outliers as they both bid to stay in the tournament and progress to the next round.

Tom Cadge, Matt Ansell and Oliver Paxman (21921398)

The programme will be broadcast on BBC 2 from 8pm.

The Bury Free Press will bring you the result and reaction tomorrow (Tuesday, November 19).