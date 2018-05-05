Thurston Community College celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Thurston Community College has maintained its ‘good’ Ofsted rating following a two-day inspection in March.

The school was rated ‘good’ in each of the five assessed areas - effectiveness of leadership, quality of teaching, personal development, pupil outcomes and 16 to 19 study programmes.

THURSTON: Thurston Community College'Ben Wragg Memorial, non uniform day.'Picture Mark Westley

In its report, the inspection team said that the school’s leadership ‘have an accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and weaknesses’ and ‘focus on the right priorities for development’.

It said that teachers ‘use a good range and depth of questioning to explore pupils’ answers and extend their thinking’ and ‘are confident and skilled to develop pupils’ initial responses further’.

The school’s ‘high quality’ curriculum was praised and credited with pupils making ‘strong progress from their starting points’.

The report also outlined where the school could improve. It recommended that it continues to develop teaching in modern languages and mathematics, and ‘embed strategies to reduce rates of absence and to improve the behaviour of a small number of pupils’.

Principal Helen Wilson said: “I am pleased with the Ofsted conclusion that the overall effectiveness of Thurston Community College is ‘good’, which is in agreement with our own judgements.

“The visit by the inspection team provided valuable external scrutiny of our provision and it was helpful to receive their endorsement of our strengths and areas for improvement.”

Thurston Community College also held a non-uniform day on Monday to mark the anniversary of the death of 13-year-old Ben Wragge in 2016.

The teenager, who was a pupil at the school, was killed after being accidentally shot in the neck with an air rifle while playing with friends in Thurston.

The school organised a non-uniform day in tribute to him and asked for a recommended donation of £1.

A school spokesman said: “We have done a few fundraising events for Ben. This one raised a total of just over £1,200 which is a great amount.”

The money will go towards the building of a skate park in Thurston in memory of Ben, who was a skateboarding and BMX fan.