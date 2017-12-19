Thurston College closed by boiler fault

Thurston Community College had to close early for Christmas after a boiler broke down at its main campus.

It meant both the Thurston and Beyton campuses closed at 11am today – the last day of term – because of school transport arrangements.

But students were urged not to see it as extra holiday.

Principal Helen Wilson said on the school website: “We advise all students to use their time at home productively. I would be most grateful for [parents’] support in reinforcing with your child the need to work hard during their time at home.”