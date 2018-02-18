Thurston charity event shows students are a cut above

A teacher and students at Thurston Community College were given the chop during a hair cutting fund-raiser for charity.

The event saw 17 students and English teacher Sarah Webdale take part and give their locks to the Little Princess Trust.

Last year the event saw more than £2,000 raised and a box full of hair sent to the charity, which provides real hair wigs to children and young adults who lose their hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Mrs Webdale said: “It went brilliantly again this year, it is the third year we have done it and as with the other years we had a packed auditorium watching. The whole event just went really well.”

Hairdressers from John Michael’s Hairdressing in Bury St Edmunds and The Hair Studio in Thurston helped with the event and gave the students and Mrs Webdale their new looks.

She said: “I think the students have been very inspirational, it would have been easy for them to give it up and it was hard work for them but they realised in comparison the children that need the hair had a greater need than us.”

The box of hair was sent to the charity after the event, with the students collecting their sponsorship money over the half term break to also give to the charity.