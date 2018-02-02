Throwing money down the toilet for charity

Children at the Creative Education Centre in Fornham All Saints have been encouraging their parents to throw their money down the toilet this week to raise money for Toilet Twinning, a charity which helps to bring clean water and safe sanitation to the world’s poorest people by linking your loo with a latrine in Africa or Asia.

As well as a bakesale and pyjama day, the 15 children covered a new toilet, donated by the builders merchants Travis Perkins, in papier mache which was then used an eye-catching collection box. A total of £250 was raised.