Three people arrested over Barningham shop robbery face no further action

No further action will be taken against three people arrested following a robbery at a convenience shop in Barningham.

The incident was on Wednesday, March 21, at the Spar, in Church Road, at about 10pm.

A 22-year-old man from the Bury St Edmunds area; a 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, both from the Diss area, were released under investigation but have since been told no further action will be taken against them.

A quantity of cash and three bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey were taken in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 15240/18.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.