Three men found in back of lorry at Saxham Business Park

Three suspected illegal immigrants were found in the back of a lorry at Saxham Business Park in Little Saxham this morning.

They were found by the lorry driver, who was reportedly threatened by one of the men who then fled the scene on foot with one of the other men.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.10am, where they detained one man.

Officers then conducted a search of the nearby area assisted by the police dog unit and subsequently detained the two other men at around 11.30am.

All three suspects have been taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Bury St Edmunds where the matter will be handed over to Immigration enforcement officials.