Three men arrested after woman reportedly raped near Bury St Edmunds

Police have arrested three men following a report that a woman was raped near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

A 19-year-old woman reported that at about 3am today (Saturday, April 21) she was made to get into a taxi by three men outside the Flex nightclub, in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds.

She was driven to a property in a rural location between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury where she was then raped.

The woman was later able to leave the house on foot and alert police.

A 19-year-old man, from Sudbury, and a 22-year-old man, from Bury St Edmunds, have been arrested by police on suspicion of rape.

A 26-year-old man, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, has also been arrested in connection with the incident.

All three men have been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre where they will be questioned by detectives.

The woman is being supported by specialist trained officers, as detectives continue to investigate the incident, including forensic and CCTV work.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Flex nightclub around 3am on the morning of Saturday, April 21 and who may have any information relating to this incident to call the West Safeguarding Unit at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 21378/18.