Thousands of repairs undertaken in ‘war on potholes’

The number of potholes in our roads should be steadily decreasing, with 6,500 repaired since the start of the year and another 950 scheduled.

Suffolk County Council’s highways team has received about 9,500 pothole reports since January 1, which is double the number reported in the same period last year.

Inspections have been completed in Bury St Edmunds, where there were 60 reports, and Pakenham, which had 30. Workers are currently completing repairs in Bury, with other locations scheduled for the coming weeks.

The council has brought in additional workers, is using different materials and has diverted resources to help deal with the backlog. It is also trialling a new approach where areas with high volumes of reports are ‘blitzed’, meaning inspectors are ordering repairs for all defects in areas with high concentrations of potholes, which are then dealt with at the same time.

John Clements, of Suffolk Highways, said: “We are continuing our war on potholes and are bringing together all available resource to manage incoming reports and get these defects assessed and, if necessary, repaired as soon as possible.”