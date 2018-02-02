Thomas Ridley Rougham food supplier celebrates 100 years as a limited company

Thomas Ridley Food Service has celebrated 100 years as a limited company with a special evening at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

The food wholesaler, which supplies schools and care homes as well as hotels and restaurants, is continuing its investment in the business which was begun by a Fenland farmer in 1808.

Thomas Ridley opened his shop in Abbeygate Street, Bury, which supplied a wide range of groceries and delicatessen foodstuffs. This closed in 1996 but the wholsesale side of the business continued from its Rougham Industrial Estate site and from a distribution base in Kent.

It services schools in London, Essex and Suffolk as well as care homes, local authorities and businesses across the east and south east.

At the centenary celebration, awards were given to staff members who had contributed to the success of 2017.

They were Paul Le Grice, Greg Humphreys, Vicky Hislop, Ovidijus Tinteris, Renatas Rutkauskas, Ionut Vorniceanu, Andy Bull, Wayne Jack, Rebecca Pike, Richard Flack, Malcolm Farrow and Tony Collins.

The independent family owned company employs around 200 people and has recently invested £3.6 million in a new 25,000sqft facility at Rougham. This increased its frozen food sales by more than 50 per cent. It is also taking on a further six vehicles to add to its existing 60 strong fleet. The company also supplies all Center Parcs sites.

Darren Osborn. marketing manager, said: “We are growing rapidly in line with our five year plan and have had a record year. Things are moving along very nicely.”