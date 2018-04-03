Thieves steal Land Rover in Bury for shopping centre ram raid

Police are appealing for information after a Land Rover was stolen in Bury St Edmunds and used in a ram raid at a Newmarket shopping centre.

Police were called shortly before midnight on Monday, following reports that a Land Rover Discovery, stolen in Bury earlier that evening, had been driven into The Guineas Shopping Centre.

Once inside the shopping precinct, offenders removed a free standing ATM causing extensive damage to the entrance doors and other shop fronts inside.

The Land Rover was abandoned at the scene and the thieves made off in a second vehicle, believed to be a black Audi S6, taking the ATM with them.

Police believe the number plates on the Audi were stolen that evening from a white Vauxhall Combo van parked at business park in Risby.

Anyone with information about this ram raid, or the vehicle theft in Bury St Edmunds, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting 37/17844/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.