Thief steals sports car in Sapiston burglary

Burglars made a quick getaway from a Sapiston burglary in a Porsche Boxster they stole from the house’s garage.

The thief forced a rear door at the property in Bardwell Road on Tuesday December 19 and during the late afternoon or early evening.

Other items stolen included a wallet, a Mac computer and jewellery. The car, registration LG59 LCW, has not been recovered.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the burglary should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 80452/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.