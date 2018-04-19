Thetford woman robbed in King Street

Money was stolen from a woman in a Thetford street on Tuesday.

The incident happened at approximately 6.55pm on King Street shortly after the victim, aged in her late 20s, had withdrawn money from a cash machine.

The woman was walking towards Bridge Street when she was approached by a man who grabbed her before stealing money from her pocket. The woman was not injured.

The suspect is described a white man, aged in his 20s who was tall with short dark hair and wearing white trainers, jeans and navy hoody.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man in the area fitting the description.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Debbie Johnston at Thetford CID or 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.