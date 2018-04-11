Thetford teen assaulted by group of youths

Witnesses to an assault of a teenager in Thetford last week are being asked to come forward.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 3, at around 5.15pm when the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was walking along Staniforth Road in the town with his friends.

At the junction of Fulmerston Road, he was approached by a group of 15-20 youths who then chased him back onto Staniforth Road.

They repeatedly punched and kicked him before stealing his mobile phone and hat.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the suspects.

Contact PC Harriet Lucas at Thetford Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.