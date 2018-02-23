Thetford scout picked for Jamboree

A Thetford Explorer Scout has been chosen as one of only 18 to represent Norfolk at the World Scout Jamboree 2019 in America.

Elizabeth Wright, a member of the 3rd Thetford Scout Group, beat more than 200 applicants in the county and will join scouts from around 140 countries on the 12-day meet at Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve in West Virginia.

She said: “When I got the call to say I had been chosen I was utterly speechless, I am hoping I will make new friends and learn a lot of new things from the educational workshops there, on things such as the environment.

“I not a very confident person at school so I hope this experience will also help me build on that too.”

The Grammar School student now has to raise £3,495 to make it to the event but that money will not only take her to it but also help other scouts in countries where it is harder to raise the funds.

She said; ““I think it is a great idea that I can help someone else in another country, for some scouts it is a lot of money to raise and it is also a long way for them to travel.”

Having already got £600 from her magazine delivery round and a donation, she is also planning to organise a non-uniform day at school, bag packing at Tesco and will be co-running a village tombola in March.

Thetford organisations such as the Thetford Society and the Women’s Institute have also offered to donate if Elizabeth does talks for them about the trip.

A Just Giving page has been set up and Elizabeth hopes people will see the bigger picture for what she is raising the money for.

She said: “I think it would be wonderful if people donated and could help me reach my target, not just to help me but other scouts in the world too.”

Group scout leader of the Thetford unit, Stephen Hunt, feels the trip will help Elizabeth develop as a scout and a person.

He said: “I, along with the rest of the group, were delighted that Elizabeth was selected via a rigorous process to join the UK contingent to attend the World Scout Jamboree.

“There cannot be a greater example of social exploring than mixing with tens of thousands of young people from all but four nations on Earth.”

To donate to Elizabeth’s JustGiving page, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-wright-wsj