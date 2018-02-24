Thetford school ‘inadequate’

A Thetford school has been given an ‘inadequate’ rating by Ofsted, after it raised concerns that the school had ‘not established a culture of safeguarding’ as one of its major issues.

Raleigh Infant School and Nursery, in Admiral’s Way, which was given a good rating four years ago by inspectors, was told this time that it does not fulfil its statutory responsibilities to keep children in the early years and pupils in key stage 1 safe.

The report said: “Leaders and governors have not established a culture of safeguarding. They do not carry out statutory checks to ensure the suitability of staff who work at the school.”

The school did, however, earn praise for the behaviour of pupils who, the inspector said, showed respect ‘towards each other and to all adults in the school’.

Julieanne Purvis, the school’s acting headteacher since January, said she recognised the need for the school to develop and improve some systems and said they had already made ‘rigorous improvements’ since the inspection to bring their safeguarding in line with statutory requirements.

She said: “Our staff work really hard to provide an enjoyable, safe and positive learning experience for all children. We are pleased that the inspectors recognised the positive and respectful behaviour of pupils and the high standards of teaching and learning among our early years’ groups.

“Our headteacher took early retirement in December and we are currently recruiting for a permanent replacement. The governing body has been replaced by an Interim Executive Board of Governors; this group will both challenge and support the development of the school.”