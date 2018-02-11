Thetford performer Brayden needs cash for star college dream

A Thetford performer is asking for help after being given a place at a prestigious arts college.

Brayden Weibel-Seckley, beat 2,000 applicants to get into the Arts Educational School in London, but there is a catch.

He said: “There is nothing else in the world that I could see myself doing other than entertaining people, but being an arts college it has very little funding available so I am looking for sponsorship and donations.”

The college’s fees are £14,500 a year and even with a student loan he still has some way to go.

The Chiswick college’s alumi include Julie Andrews, Nigel Harman and Finn Jones who starred as Loras Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

He said: “The acting and performance industry is so hard to get into but I am determined to be as successful as those names.”

To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/Braydens-Arts-Fund-2018 or to get in touch about sponsorship, email ibrayden@sky.com