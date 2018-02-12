Thetford peer group has successful first meeting

Last month saw the launch of the Thetford Independent Living Group, based at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford, supporting disabled people and their carers.

The group, which is run for and by disabled people, offers peer support, highlights any issues that affect disabled people in Thetford and the surrounding area and gives people the chance to meet up socially.

Tom Fadden, Community Engagement Coordinator at the centre and who helped set up the group, said: “The first meeting was really good. We had about 15 people- Town and Breckland councillors, people from local groups, disabled people and some of their carers came along, it was a very diverse mix.

“We want the group to be a positive focus and group led so that everyone can help each other and show just what is available for disabled people in and around Thetford.”

Tom is hoping as word gets out about the group more people will come.

He said: “Growing up in Thetford there was nothing really available to show disabled people what was on offer in the town.

“So people should come, give it a try and see how you can help be part of something for the community and help us build from there, it is run by the people for the people.”

The next meeting is on March 14 between 10am and 11.30am at the centre.

For more details contact Tom Fadden via tom@charlesburrellcentre.org.uk or call 01842 779867.