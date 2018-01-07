Thetford park runs see record numbers

Runners and walkers took up the challenge on Christmas and New Year’s Day for the Thetford Parkrun.

Participants completed the 5km courses and event director, Melanie Sturman, said she was just bowled over by the turnouts.

New Years Day Thetford Park Run PICTURE: Mecha Morton

She said: “I can not believe how many people were there, to break the Christmas Day record and have our highest ever attendance at a Parkrun on New Year’s Day is amazing.”

The Christmas Day event saw 139 people, which smashed the previous record in 2015 of 94, and the New Year’s Day run had 299 turn up.

Melanie said: “Things like this just bring so many people to the town and gives a real feel of community which is what I wanted when we started this five years ago.”

“I think the biggest thing is to say thank you to the volunteers and our great team of run directors, too. The feedback we got from both events has also been lovely.”

Between the two runs, Ms Sturman collected her 100 marathons in 100 weeks medal from Global Marathon Challenges, after completing the challenge in just 96 weeks.

She said: “This medal and the Park runs promote this town and just shows people what they can achieve if they really want to .”

For details on Thetford Parkrun go to www.parkrun.org.uk/thetford