Thetford man to climb Snowdon after losing his leg

A Thetford man who had his right leg amputated following a road accident last year is getting ready to climb Mount Snowdon for charity.

Jordan Greenwood, 24, will take up the challenge on May 30 for amputee support charity Steel Bones.

He said: “When you lose your leg it is like you are grieving for something or someone and with Steel Bones you have the chance to speak to people who are going through the same thing or have already gone through it.”

Jordan had his leg amputated in May 2017 after a collision with a car while riding his scooter at the entrance of the Garden Centre on Kilverstone Road.

He said: “It was a day before I was emigrating to Canada and it was totally life changing. When it first happened I thought this was the end but it now makes me look at life very differently.”

The climb will be taken by a group of 24 consisting of amputees and their families and Jordan wants to use the opportunity to send out a wider message.

He said: “I want to show people that this sort of thing is not the end of the world and that you can get back up and do what you want to do.

“Some people look at you, put you in a box and class you as disabled but I don’t class myself as that.

“Before losing my leg I was a quite determined person and now I am more determined and want to show I can do anything an able bodied person can do.”

To sponsor Jordan on his Snowdon climb, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jordan-greenwood1