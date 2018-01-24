Thetford man committed 14 offences in three hours including rapes

A 23-year-old who committed 14 offences in just three hours has been found guilty at Norwich Crown Court today.

Jake Killick, from Thetford but of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one offence each of assault by penetration, false imprisonment and committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence, plus three counts of robbery – all between 4.30am and 7.38am on Thursday March 30, 2017 in Norwich.

The sequence of events was:

4.35am - A woman sexually assaulted on Riverside Road

6.08 - 6.30am - A woman reported that she had been assaulted and raped multiple times in near Ten Bell Court.

6.50am - A woman reported being sexually assaulted near Castle Meadow.

7am - Call from a woman who said she had been grabbed and assaulted by a man in the underpass on St Stephens. She suffered minor facial injuries

7.16am - A man reported being robbed of his phone on Theatre Street.

7.25am - Unknown person seen on CCTV robbed of mobile phone at Norwich Bus Station.

7.35am - The final call came in after a man had been robbed of his wallet in London Street.

Numerous police units were deployed to the city centre to carry out a search for the suspect and enquiries led to Killick being detained at Norwich train station at 8.15am.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, said: “Killick went on a horrid crime spree which significantly impacted on the lives of his victims. These horrendous crimes will undoubtedly stay with them for a long time.

“I’ve never seen a series of crimes, so serious in nature, committed in such a short space of time. Killick’s actions on that day are inexcusable and he should expect to spend a considerable time behind bars.

“This case shows how the community, including businesses, can come together to bring violent offenders to justice, and I would like to thank them for their help in securing a positive outcome.”

Killick was also found guilty of breaching a restraining order, but was found not guilty of a further rape charge on Friday January 5 2017.

He will be sentenced on March 16 at Norwich Crown Court.