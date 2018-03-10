Thetford hare leaps into action for Norwich trail

Three Thetford organisations have burrowed into the town’s history for inspiration for a charity trail’s sculpture.

The Ancient House Museum, Dad’s Army Museum and the Leaping Hare Information Centre have bought a GoGoHare for Norwich’s 2018 trail for Break, the vulnerable children, young people and family charity.

Corinne Fulford, of the leaping Hare, said: “We have loved all the Break Charity GoGoTrails and jumped at the chance to get involved with this year’s GoGoCreate leaping leverets.”

This year’s event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the charity and will be following on from the previous successful GoGoGorilla and GoGoDragon trails.

Dan Morgan, the Ancient House Museum’s Artist in residence, is painting the hare with paints donated by Shadwell Stud at Euston and with the help of local historian David Osbourne.

The design on the Thetford sculpture includes a Scots pine tree and the trademark for the 19th century product, Thetford Pulpware.

He said: “I am very pleased to be involved in such a community project, one of the challenges though has been painting the images onto a 3D object”

“The only thing I did gets asked to put on it was Pike’s scarf from the Dad’s Army Museum around the hare’s neck, which I was more than happy to do. On the shoulder I also put a CP1 patch which all of the Dad’s Army men wore on the show.”

The work on the hare is still ongoing but one of the future ideas it to put a map of the rivers that go through Thetford on its base, with quotes about the town flowing down the lines.

Mr Morgan said: “I have wanted it to grow organically, with all the pieces from Thetford blending together. We all want the hare to show that Thetford is a worthwhile place to visit.”

The cost of the hare has been split between the organisations, but they still need to raise an additional £234 by September, which Corinne said will be done through a donation box at Leaping Hare and other fund-raising ideas.

The trail in Norwich is on between June 24, and September 8 with the sculptures being auctioned off on October 11 to raise funds for Break.

For more details on the trail visit www.gogohares.co.uk or follow @GoGoHares2018 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.