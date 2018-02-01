Thetford development receives £9.9 million in Government funding

A Thetford development has received a £9.9 million funding boost from the Government.

Breckland Council was awarded the money towards the upfront reinforcement of power supplies and the supply of water for the Thetford Northern Sustainable Urban Extension.

The 771 hectare site includes up to 5,000 new homes as well as employment land, commercial centres, three primary schools and new road junctions.

The funding was announced today as part of £98.6m in Government investment in the East of England to help unlock up to 22,000 new homes.