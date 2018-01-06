Thetford dementia service to begin

The Thetford and District Dementia Support Group (TADDS) is set to launch a new befriending service in the Thetford this month.

The aim is to reduce loneliness and isolation as well as ease carer stress.

Joanne Lylie Cooper, one of the trustees of the group, said: “The TADDS Helping Hands Befriending Service will provide volunteers to support individuals living with dementia; enabling them to stay engaged in the activities they love within the community.”

The group will provide a one to one befriender for a couple of hours per visit, allowing both people some time and space.

The initiative is being funded for one year by money raised through The Health Lottery.

The charity, which was started by Dementia Educator Joanne Mountjoy-Dixon in July 2014, also has a free weekly group which meets every Friday between 10am and 1pm at Cloverfields Community Church in Yarrow Close.

To refer people to the service, email taddsbefriending@hotmail.com or call Joanne on 07724 175827.

For more information on the dementia support group go to www.thetford-dementia-support-group.org or call 07542 866 519.