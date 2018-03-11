Thetford chess player looks at right moves for Grandmaster dream

A teenage chess prodigy and his mum are searching for potential sponsors as he takes his first steps to becoming a Grandmaster.

Jaden Jermy, 13, is ranked 12th in the country for his age, third for one-hour games and fifth for the three-hour version.

His mum, Michelle Jermy, said: “It started as a hobby but now he constantly thinks about chess, whether it is playing it on his iPad or setting up a board when he gets home.”

The Thetford Grammar School pupil has surpassed two chess coaches in just four years and is now being offered sessions with a retired Grandmaster living near Ipswich.

His current coach Michael Harris said: “The rule of thumb for a junior’s progression is for their rating to increase by 10 points each year.

“Over the last two years, Jaden is currently improving by 35 points each year. If he continues like this, next year he will become one of the top rated of all chess players in either Norfolk or Suffolk.”

But with triumphs including the UK Schools Chess Challenge title he won last year, a call-up to the under 18s England squad and the chance to compete for Candidate Master – the first step towards Grandmaster – in 2018, will mean more expense.

A tournament for the Bury Knights Junior Chess Club player costs £500 and now, being invited to join the English Chess Federation Academy, that is £2,500 over the year.

The family are looking at a YouTube channel for Jaden to teach children chess or workshops for more donations.

Michelle said: “As a single mum we have made sacrifices to get him to this level, but if a sponsor was to get on board, you never know, they could be part of producing Thetford’s first chess Grandmaster.”

For more information on Jaden’s progress and sponsorship inquires, go to www.face book.com/JJChessJourney .