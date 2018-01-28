Thetford centre wants people to come and take a seat

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford is asking people to sponsor a chair and help their fund-raising campaign.

The business hub, which has more than 40 organisations within it, at the old Charles Burrell School in Staniforth Road, secured funding last year that is being used for site improvements.

As part of the match funding agreement with the grant the centre must now raise £37,500.

Staff have come up with a sponsorship idea in which local residents, businesses and former pupils of the school can sponsor a chair in the viewing balcony that overlooks the main hall and will open following repair work to a fire exit staircase.

Mark Snowdon, Chief Operating Officer of the centre, said: “Those that sponsor a chair will have a name plaque added to it, which they can also reserve for events.

“We have had a lot of interest from former pupils who would like to leave their mark at their old school or dedicate a chair to a teacher or loved one.”

Since the grant, refurbishments were completed to the main hall including floor restoration, stage curtains, lighting and painting to attract more hirers and help generate additional income to assist the nonprofit organisation.

Work will continue throughout the year with roof repairs, solar panel installation and the upgrading of toilets and changing rooms, which Mr Snowdon said shows a very significant step in the centre’s progression.

He said: “Reaching our fund-raising target is a huge challenge. I hope the community can see how important the centre is to the local area and supports the campaign to make it a very successful one.”

For details on the sponsorship packages, contact Charles Burrell Centre on 01842 779867 or email jenna@charlesburrellcentre.org.uk