Thetford car park set to close for scheduled work

Improvement work is scheduled for a Breckland Council car park in Thetford next week to allow for lighting upgrades.

Link Car Park on Link Road will be closed on Monday, March 19, reopening on Thursday March, 22.

Cllr Paul Claussen, Breckland Council Executive Member for Place said: “While I appreciate that the essential improvement works may cause temporary inconvenience for some residents, it is vital that Breckland car parks are kept in good repair, not least because this helps to support local businesses.”

Thetford Town Council and local businesses were informed about the planned improvements ahead of time and signs have been put up at the car park entrance to provide advanced warning for regular users.

The planned works are subject to favourable weather conditions and adverse weather conditions during the closure periods may cause some extensions to the planned times.

All other Breckland car parks in Breckland will remain open as usual and a list of all car parks owned by Breckland Council, including their locations, is on the council’s website: www.breckland.gov.uk/carparks

The council also recently completed improvement works to St Giles Car Park (both upper and lower) in Thetford and Kittel Close Car Park in Watton, which included re-lining the parking bays and road markings.

For more information contact Breckland’s Facilities Management Team on 01362 656870.