Thetford break-in sees a number of items stolen

A laptop, tablet and items of jewellery were taken during a burglary in Thetford.

It happened sometime between 6am and 5pm on Monday, February 12, when suspect(s) forced access in to a property in Coriander Drive.

They searched the property before taking a number of items including bottles of alcohol, a Samsung tablet, a Samsung laptop, jewellery and money.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Claire Lordan at Thetford CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.