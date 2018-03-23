The Range superstore is officially open for business

The wait is finally over for the unveiling of the brand new The Range superstore in Bury St Edmunds, which has opened its doors to customers today.

The store, located in Haldo House, Western Way, was officially opened at 9am this morning by Mayor Terry Clements and The Range chief executive, Nigel Oddy.

It is the 150th of its kind across the UK and Ireland, and offers products from across 16 departments, including DIY, home decor, health and beauty and lighting.

It also houses a large family cafe and garden centre.

Aston Flint, store manager, said: “It’s all going brilliantly. We’ve had a lot of customer interest already.

“We have everything here. My motto is ‘if we don’t have it, you don’t want it’. It’s really going to be a great store and I hope the whole population of Bury St Edmunds comes along to see it.

“We’re very, very excited and I think it’s going to be a great one for both The Range and for the town.”

The first 50 people in the queue received special prizes, while music and entertainment has been organised throughout the day.

“The opening is a big day. We’ll have every member of staff out on the shop floor to give people the chance to get to know who they are and that they’re here to help,” said Mr Flint.

“There will also be a competition which gives customers the chance to win £250 to spend instore. It’s going to be great.”

The store will be open from 9am until 8pm every day except Sunday, when it closes at 5pm.