The Range countdown is on

It is one week until the grand opening of The Range Superstore in Bury St Edmunds.

The home, leisure and garden store, in Haldo House, Western Way, will be officially opened by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Terry Clements, at 9am next Friday.

The first 50 people in the queue will be treated to giveaways, with the first in line receiving a star prize.

There will also be in store entertainment and a competition giving customers the chance to win a £250 gift card to spend instore.

The store will be the 150th of its kind in the UK and Ireland and will feature 16 departments, a large outdoor garden centre and a family cafe.

It will also see the creation of more than 80 full time and part time jobs for the area.