‘The most kindest and gentlest soul’ – tributes paid to woman killed in Wattisfield crash

The family of a woman killed in a road accident in Wattisfield at the weekend have paid tribute to her – describing her as ‘the most kindest and gentlest soul you could ever hope to meet’.

Police were contacted just before 3.55pm on Saturday to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a black Ford Mondeo and a black Hyundai Getz on the A143 Bury Road, approximately 160 yards south of the Townhouse Lane junction.

Joan Cawcutt, of Brockdish, who died in a road accident in Wattisfield on Saturday, December 9.

Joan Cawcutt, aged 80, who lived in Brockdish, was a passenger in the Hyundai and sadly died at the scene.

A family statement said: “Mrs Joan Cawcutt, born 14th July 1937, was a retired care home manager from Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, Suffolk, more recently of Brockdish in Norfolk.

“Widow of Raymond Francis Cawcutt and mother to Geoff, Christine and Pauline. Grandmother to Matthew, Rebecca, Rachel and Sarah and Great Grandmother to Samuel and Addelyn.

“Dear friend of Phyllis and many others. The most kindest and gentlest soul you could ever hope to meet. Cruelly taken from us on 9th December 2017. Will be sorely missed by many.

“Rest in Peace. Until we meet again.”

Following the collision, a 38-year-old woman from the Bury St Edmunds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs.

She has been questioned by police officers, and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference CAD 258 of Saturday, December 9.