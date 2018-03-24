The Bear Inn at Beyton to stage Easter gin festival

The rise in popularity of what was once called ‘mothers’ ruin’ has led to The Bear Inn in Beyton staging its own Gin Festival over the Easter weekend.

Garry and Hannah Clark are inviting gin lovers to come along and try out the wide variety of different gins now available.

The festival runs on Good Friday, March 30, Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday between noon and 8pm with a barbecue and hog roast on the Sunday.

As well as sampling from one of the seven house gins you can try some premium distillations including the Sharish Blue Magic which changes from blue to pink with the addition of tonic or Monkey 47 which takes its name from 47 Black Forest herbs, berries and Asian botanicals.

There is a gin challenge where 12 gins are matched against each other.|Tickets are £7.50 at www.thebearinnbeyton.co.uk or £10 on the day.