The Apex and Athenaeum offer simpler pricing rates for corporate hire

Two Bury St Edmunds venues have been given a simpler hiring structure for their day delegate packages.

The Apex and the Athenaeum are making their daily booking for corporate hire fully inclusive.

Instead of working out complicated pricing structures with add ons and options each venue now offers a four or eight hourly rate to delegrates.

A day delegate package at the Apex costs £32 per person for four hours and £37 for eight hours excluding VAT.

At the Athenaeum it is £28 per person for four hours or £32 for eight hours.

Booking for events for up to 60 guests include room hire, wifi, refreshments, stationary and pre bookable parking. Extra tea and coffee are available in March, April and May.

Conferencing and events at both venues are managed by Sodexo Prestige Venues & Events.

Sodexo sales manager, Klaudyna Grela, said: “These venues really offer our customers something unique and special and we hope this new streamlining has made the whole booking process easier than ever.”

She addede that Sodexo also offered bespoke day packages to suit individual budget requirements as well as enhanced audio visual connectivity or catering.