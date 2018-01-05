Terry Scicluna appointed as new director of Omar Group Ltd in Brandon

Omar Group Ltd, in Brandon, has appointed Terry Scicluna as its non-executive director.

Terry has had 16 years of experience in retail, health and the services sector, having held chief executive and managing roles with Integrated Dental Holdings, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Thorn Europe.

“I’m delighted and pleased to begin the next phase of my career ‘going plural’ with Omar Group,” he said.

“I look forward to playing my part in helping Omar to continue to deliver strong sales growth. The current dynamism of the park home and lodge sector presents an exciting opportunity and I am pleased to join a leadership group that is already delivering.”

Dean Westmoreland, chairman and chief executive of Omar Group, said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome a business leader with Terry’s outstanding track record of business transformation and value creation, and I’ve no doubt he will add significant value to Omar Group and help us to continue our own strong record of performance”.