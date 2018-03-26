Terry and Gandalf reveal one glamping pod to rule them all

Gandalf and an Orc helped St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements declare a new glamping pod open at West Stow Pods.

They were visiting the crowd-funded Pod Hollow open day on Saturday to launch the four-bedroomed subterranean holiday home based on the Hobbit Holes in Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings novels.

Pod Hollow was the idea of Jan Lengyel, who has conventional glamping pods at West Stow but wanted to something unusual.

He said: “As a result of the crowdfunding campaign, we received tremendous support from all over the world, so we knew that there was a demand.”