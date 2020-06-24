Newly built tennis courts in the Abbey gardens in Bury are set to open to the public from July 1.

The old courts near the crypt have been replaced by two new ones which meet Lawn Tennis Association standards.

In addition, Titan Tennis are offering coaching sessions on saturday mornings, with social distancing guidelines being observed.

The court upgrade marks the completion of the first physical project by the Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership.

West Suffolk Council, which has a prominent role in the partnership, completed the work after gaining scheduled monument consent from Historic England.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: “It has long been our ambition to replace the old courts and move them to a more suitable setting within the gardens. The gardens provide a wonderful opportunity for people to relax and unwind, as well as to enjoy and participate in certain sports including tennis and mini golf. It is perhaps particularly important at this time, when many of us may have been struggling to get enough exercise, that there are these opportunities to enjoy sport for our physical as well as mental health. That is why we are so delighted that our £263,000 investment in the extension of the public gardens into the former Eastgate nursery, which includes these new public tennis courts, is now complete."