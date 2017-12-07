Temporary night shelter for homeless opens in Bury St Edmunds

A temporary night shelter for the homeless has opened in Bury St Edmunds.

St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils have launched the shelter, with the support of a church, to cater for rough sleepers from across West Suffolk.

It is a temporary measure while they work with Havebury Housing Partnership to recruit staff for a more permanent winter night shelter in the town.

Cllr Sara Mildmay-White, St Edmundsbury cabinet member for housing, said they already use more than 100 units of temporary accommodation while they help people to find more settled homes.

She said the interim shelter ‘will only open when all other avenues have been exhausted’.

She added: “The shelter will work by referrals made to the housing team up to 5pm each day - people can’t just turn up and those that are referred will have to arrive at a set time.”

Referrals can be made by calling 01284 757178.