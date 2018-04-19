Teenager pleads guilty to Bury St Edmunds stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has admitted wounding another teenager with a knife in Bury St Edmunds town centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained following the alleged stabbing of another teenager between Cornhill and Brentgovel Street on the early evening of March 20.

The 17-year-old appeared at Ipswich Crown Court today via a video link from the Feltham Young Offenders Institution in West London where he is being held on remand. He pleaded guilty to wounding another person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Judge Rupert Overbury told the boy that he would continue to be held in custody until he is sentenced next month.