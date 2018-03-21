Teenager charged after stabbing in Bury St Edmunds

A 17-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds has been charged by police with malicious wondering with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a knife in a public place used to threaten another person.

Police were called at 6.15pm on Tuesday, March 20, to reports of a person with a knife in the town centre.

Officers quickly attended the scene and located a teenage boy in the area between Cornhill and Brentgovel Street who had been assaulted.

The boy had sustained a stab wound in his lower back and was taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment but discharged later that night.

Officers immediately located and arrested a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The teenage boy is due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court today Thursday 22 March.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any information are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 15215/18. Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.