Tax cheat pair ordered to pay

A husband and wife from Suffolk who admitted failing to pay more than £420,000 in taxes have been ordered to hand over their last remaining assets.

On Friday, Leslie Saxby, 68, was told at Ipswich Crown Court that he must pay £70,000 while his wife Gisele Dineur, 41, will pay £1 because she had been found to have no more money.

The confiscation orders were made by Judge Emma Peters at a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing to recoup as much as possible from their crimes.

The couple, of Hill House Lane, Needham Market, were each jailed for two-and-a-half years last October after pleading guilty to cheating the public revenue between September 2009 and April 2015.

Saxby and Dineur, a mother of two, had operated a tailoring and vintage clothing business in Ipswich and London.

They failed to pay VAT, corporation tax, PAYE, income tax and National Insurance contributions. Dineur had not paid £254,00 while Saxby failed to pay £171,000.

Trading was at first carried out through David Saxby Ltd and later by Dineur, who traded as David Saxby Sporting Tweeds and Formal Wear.

When the couple were sentenced in October, the court heard Saxby had been incompetent rather than deliberately dishonest. Dineur’s barrister said that while she had some understanding of what was happening in the business, she was not the main instigator.

They were both disqualified from serving as company directors for 10 years.