Taking the plunge at the Great East Swim

A Lawshall conservation charity which helps vulnerable people get in touch with nature is diving into this year’s Great East Swim.

Staff from Green Light Trust, based at The Foundry in Bury Road, are taking the plunge to raise funds for the charity’s health and well-being programmes, which teach woodland management and bush craft skills in an outdoor setting.

Ashley Seaborne, charity chief executive, said: “We are so excited about taking part. We feel there is a real synergy between Green Light Trust and The Great Swim with this wonderful healthy outdoor environment activity, and real sense of teamwork and support.

“It’s a great way for us to raise funds to help young people and adults engage with one of our programmes to help them recover from mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction, and young people struggling with behavioural and emotional issues.”

The event will be held at Alton Water Reservoir near Ipswich on Saturday, June 23.

In its 10th year, it will see swimmers brave distances from 250 metres to 10k, with entry fees ranging from £15 to £65 depending on which distance you choose. Spectators can also enjoy a farmers’ market and live music.

Jasper Kemp, Green Light team leader, said: “I am challenging myself to swim in open water, which I haven’t done before, and to be honest the thought is a bit terrifying.

“It isn’t just about raising funds for Green Light Trust, but to see if I can rise up to the personal challenge I have set myself.”

For more information about the Great East Swim or to sign up, visit http://www.greatrun.org/great-swim/great-east-swim.