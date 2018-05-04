Surf and ski shop in Bury St Edmunds wants customers to help clean up our beaches

Odyssey in St John’s Street is inviting customers to help it keep our beaches clean.

The independent surf, snowboard and ski shop is inviting customers to do a beach clean on their holiday or trip to the coast.

If they tag themselves in a photo with the results on social media they will receive a Protest reusable drinking water bottle.

This campaign follows the success of the shop’s Keep Others Warm appeal for the Bury Night Shelter which saw hundreds of warm jackets donated. Caroline Woollham, owner, said: “There’s a big push across the country so this seemed perfect timing.”

Caroline, whose daughter Alexa is pictured on a litter strewn beach in Cornwall, runs Odyssey with her husband Chris and they have been in business in Bury for the past 11 years.

She added: “I’m a runner and I see what is left lying around as I run. We have access to a great lot of customers and this seemed something we could do with their help.”