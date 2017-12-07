Suffolk’s Ultimate Charity Auction ends next week

The Suffolk-based charity auction which has attracted star-studded prizes from household names will draw to a close next week.

The Ultimate Charity Auction, which offers once-in-a-lifetime prizes donated by celebrities, ends on Wednesday, December 13 at 4pm.

Star prizes include a meet and greet with Sir Alex Ferguson, a chance to watch a Barcelona football team training session and the opportunity to star in the next installment of Football Manager - the world’s most popular football manager computer game.

This year, the auction is supporting the League Manager Association Charity, InThe Game, and the GeeWizz charitable foundation in Bury St Edmunds, headed by veteran fundraiser and auction founder Gina Long MBE.

“The Ultimate Charity Auction has always captured the imagination of both donors and those bidding on the fantastic money-can’t- buy prizes,” said Gina.

“We are on course for another fantastic auction raising thousands of pounds for some very worthwhile causes.

“We would urge people to help us spread the word as money raised from the auction will really make a difference to the lives of the people we support.”

Other fantastic lots this year include a chance to record your own single in a renowned Buckinghamshire recording studio, a chance to have front row seats and lunch with Jeremy Kyle and a VIP package for four people at the Badminton Horse Trials, a Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday experience and a VIP package at PSV Eindhoven.

To view all the fantastic auction prizes, please visit www.charitystars.com/ultimatecharityauction.