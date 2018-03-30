Suffolk Police ‘good’ at dealing with vulnerable people

Suffolk Police has been rated ‘good’ at keeping people safe in the latest report by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The report, published on Thursday, said that the force was good at ‘identifying and assessing vulnerable people’ and had ‘provided officers and staff with clear guidance on how to deal with vulnerable people’.

Suffolk Police was also commended for its work to support people with mental health issues and was said to have ‘a well-established mental health triage scheme’.

The force received a ‘good’ rating for its initial response to incidents involving vulnerable people but was told it ‘needs to do more to ensure that officers and staff follow the process for assessing risk and the extent to which a person is vulnerable in relation to domestic abuse’.

Tim Passmore, police and crime commissioner, said: “I am very pleased that the HMIC has recognised the good work of Suffolk Constabulary to keep us safe and reduce crime.

“In my role as PCC I have a responsibility to support victims of crime so I am really pleased that the inspectorate noted our officers and staff are helping to keep vulnerable people safe.”