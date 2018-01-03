Suffolk escapes the worst effects of Storm Eleanor

While Storm Eleanor produced gusts of up to 100mph in the worst hit places, Suffolk seems to have escaped lightly.

The greatest disruption was caused by the closure of the Orwell Bridge, on the A14 at Ipswich, between 9pm last night at just after 2pm this afternoon, causing traffic delays over a wide area.

High winds left Bury St Edmunds Market short of traders

By the time the bridge reopened, Suffolk Highways was reporting 60 weather-related call outs during the storm, though a county council spokesman said none was serious.

However, as well as fallen trees and branches, they included closure of Horsecroft Road, Bury St Edmunds, from Gypsy Lane to Park Lane, due to flooding on the carriageway and the recovery of a vehicle in water on the A140 at Stoke Ash.

Police had 50 weather-related calls, mostly about highway obstructions, but said there was only a marginal increase in 999 calls over an average day.

It was worse for rail passengers with trains cancelled between Norwich and London after damage to overhead electric wires on the line between Stowmarket and Diss. See separate story hereClick for story}.

Only a few hardy stallholders braved the weather for Bury St Edmunds Market, with some of those who did turn up trading from, vans and pick-ups instead of their usual stalls.

UK Power Networks reported a busier than usual day with its engineers working to restore power to homes and businesses across the region due to damage to overhead cables.

A UKPN spokeswoman said: “Our engineers are working hard to restore power to customers that are affected. Where the weather has affected our electricity network our priorities remain public safety, restoring supplies as quickly as possible and keeping people informed.”

You can see power cut information, or report them, at http://ukpower.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/fault-map or on 0800 31 63 105.

Stowmarket Town Council’s offices at Milton House escaped damage when a large walnut tree in the ground blew down.